Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 5.1%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.63. 136,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,277,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. Bank of America raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $675,514 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.