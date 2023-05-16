Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
