Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

