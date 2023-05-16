Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Transactions at Alphatec
In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,176,808 shares of company stock valued at $992,440,872. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Featured Articles
