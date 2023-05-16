Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $98.94

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

