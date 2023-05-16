Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target at $2.39

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 33.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

