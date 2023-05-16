Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $30.60

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 430,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,894 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,014,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.04%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

