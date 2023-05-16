Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verastem (VSTM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2023 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Verastem Stock Up 0.4 %
VSTM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,764. The company has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
