Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verastem (VSTM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00.

5/5/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Verastem Stock Up 0.4 %

VSTM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,764. The company has a market cap of $84.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

