Analyzing Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.96 million 0.38 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Satellogic $6.01 million 31.53 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Satellogic.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -14.66% N/A -26.69% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andrea Electronics and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Satellogic beats Andrea Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties. The Andrea DSP Microphone and Audio Software Products segment consists of Andrea Digital Super Directional Array microphone technology, Andrea Direction Finding and Tracking Array microphone technology, Andrea PureAudio noise filtering technology, and Andrea EchoStop, an acoustic echo cancellation technology. The company was founded by Frank A. D. Andrea Sr. in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.