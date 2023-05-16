Analyzing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $161,372.00 44.15 -$2.56 million N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining $150.68 million 2.75 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -2.08

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sentage has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $2.87, suggesting a potential upside of 53.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67%

Summary

Sentage beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

