Analyzing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Temenos alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Temenos and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amplitude 0 7 3 0 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

Temenos presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.12%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Temenos.

This table compares Temenos and Amplitude’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplitude $238.07 million 4.96 -$93.38 million ($0.86) -12.01

Temenos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Amplitude -39.22% -26.06% -18.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplitude beats Temenos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.