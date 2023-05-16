Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

AAZ opened at GBX 112.25 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.08. Anglo Asian Mining has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

