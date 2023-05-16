Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 2.0 %
AAZ opened at GBX 112.25 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.08. Anglo Asian Mining has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.