Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $263.89 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $263.89 million and $105.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,099.69 or 1.00018072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02578216 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $15,208,334.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

