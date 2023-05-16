APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

APA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 4,887,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,299. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

