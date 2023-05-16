Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $88.11

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.11, but opened at $82.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 597,729 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
