Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
