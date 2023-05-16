Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Apyx Medical Stock Up 4.5 %
Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.32. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 52.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.