Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 4.5 %

Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.32. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 52.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.