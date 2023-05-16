Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.50 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004353 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $260.48 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.19457485 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $311,162,483.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

