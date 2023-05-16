ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.