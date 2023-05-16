ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABIO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.38.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
