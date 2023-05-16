Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock worth $1,364,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arch Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 35.23 EPS for the current year.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.