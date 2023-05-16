Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 7.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.99. 387,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 999,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

