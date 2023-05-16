Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,448.90 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.64 million and approximately $472,448.90 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

