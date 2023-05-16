Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.50

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.58 ($0.27), with a volume of 2741250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.26).

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The stock has a market cap of £47.72 million, a P/E ratio of 354.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

