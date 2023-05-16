Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 5.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 91,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,106,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.