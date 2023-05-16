Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 360,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 949.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 284,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

ARRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,729. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

