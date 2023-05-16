Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 21.2% in April

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $96.59. 356,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

