Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $777,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,439. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.