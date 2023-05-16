Ascension Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 511,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,867,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Linde by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,702,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.96. 328,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,052. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.