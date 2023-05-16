Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.7% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. 2,027,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.