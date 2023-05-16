ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.04 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ASD has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,264.47 or 0.99933865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07386219 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,114,130.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

