Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 1,059,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,691. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.