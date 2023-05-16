Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,615,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,807,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.51. 140,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

