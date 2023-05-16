Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $642.56. The company had a trading volume of 260,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.82 and its 200 day moving average is $581.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

