Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,115. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

