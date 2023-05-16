Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $931,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 976,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 231,764 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

