Astrafer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $163.58 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $163.58 million and $15,461.92 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.0558948 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,566.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

