Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Stock Performance

ATRO stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

