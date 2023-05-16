Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,933.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.