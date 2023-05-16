Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 6.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.18. 1,176,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,305,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

