Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,922 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,878 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $102,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.