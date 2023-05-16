Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.14. 608,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

