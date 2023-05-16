AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,975.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,691.88.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,706.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,552.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2,494.99. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

