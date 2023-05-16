Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $115.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,000,640 coins and its circulating supply is 332,937,920 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.