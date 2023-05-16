Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.42% of Avalon Acquisition worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

