Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. 101,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.45. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

