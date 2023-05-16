AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

AXT Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

