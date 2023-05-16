Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.28.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp bought 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

