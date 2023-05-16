B. Riley Cuts Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Price Target to $2.50

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSP. StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

