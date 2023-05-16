BakeryToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.08 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2.84 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

