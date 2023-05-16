Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 412,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

